Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 113 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVR by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at NVR
In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total value of $4,955,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at $27,855,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,774 shares of company stock worth $11,816,204 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,582.00.
About NVR
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
