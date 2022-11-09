Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 10,877 National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 275.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,212,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,231,000 after purchasing an additional 889,963 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 298.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 578,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,470,000 after purchasing an additional 433,158 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after purchasing an additional 242,081 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,130,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,847,000. Institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.10) to GBX 1,150 ($13.24) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Grid in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on National Grid in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,120.00.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $80.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

