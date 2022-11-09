Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $582,000 Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 403.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Garmin in the first quarter worth $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Garmin in the second quarter worth $49,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 10,020.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $86.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $148.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.23 and a 200 day moving average of $93.22.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

