Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 41,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 691,158 shares.The stock last traded at $33.25 and had previously closed at $30.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZLAB shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Zai Lab to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Zai Lab to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Zai Lab Stock Down 6.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.49). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 290.14% and a negative return on equity of 38.53%. The firm had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Zai Lab by 5,418.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,205,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,536 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 13.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,068,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 1,256.9% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 866,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,108,000 after purchasing an additional 802,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 96.3% in the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,610,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,841,000 after purchasing an additional 789,822 shares in the last quarter.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

