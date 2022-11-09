Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock Price Down 12% Following Insider Selling

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) shares fell 12% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $20.67 and last traded at $20.73. 15,443 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 406,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

Specifically, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $295,875.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 396,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,394,267.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,184,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZNTL. Cowen started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.38.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 12.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.90.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.