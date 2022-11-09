Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.95

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 18270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.
Zhihu Stock Down 2.1 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $613.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.15.
Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $124.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.97 million. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 26.75%. Equities analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Zhihu
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zhihu (ZH)
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.