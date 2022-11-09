Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.95

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 18270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Zhihu Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $613.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.15.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $124.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.97 million. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 26.75%. Equities analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Zhihu

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zhihu by 35.0% in the first quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,348 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 20.5% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,453,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,121 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 125.5% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 101,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 56,708 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 628.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

See Also

