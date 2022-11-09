ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $915.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $923.00 million.

ZimVie Stock Performance

ZimVie stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.34. 1,406,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.32. ZimVie has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $234.56 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZimVie will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZimVie

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

