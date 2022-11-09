Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZM. Argus cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $78.31 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $268.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.39 and a 200 day moving average of $95.04.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,061.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SP Asset Management raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 41,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 18,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

