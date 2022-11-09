ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.21-$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $298.00 million-$300.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.71 million. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.83-$0.84 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

ZI traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.07. 3,867,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,056,376. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.47. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $27.44 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 167,755 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $8,530,341.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,307,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,654,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 167,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $8,530,341.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,307,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,654,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,357,470.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 371,414 shares of company stock valued at $18,213,720 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

