102,000 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Purchased by Ramsey Quantitative Systems

Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 102,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,275,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 24.4% of Ramsey Quantitative Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. TFC Financial Management increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 5.5 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $9.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $184.15. 1,275,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,901,668. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.68. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $241.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

