13,856 Shares in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Acquired by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSR. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Fisker by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fisker by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fisker by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Fisker by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fisker in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Stock Down 9.8 %

FSR opened at $6.51 on Thursday. Fisker Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Fisker

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSR. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on shares of Fisker from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fisker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.77.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

