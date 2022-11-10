1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,765 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,497,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,847,000 after acquiring an additional 325,646 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 611,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 291,444 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,430,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,822,000 after purchasing an additional 269,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,761,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,330,000 after buying an additional 231,043 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 4.2 %

STWD traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.25. 146,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,198. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

