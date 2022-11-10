1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 262.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,563,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,126,000 after buying an additional 3,303,457 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,493,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,563,000 after buying an additional 711,096 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,389,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,519,000 after buying an additional 58,190 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 115.1% in the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,140,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,446,000 after buying an additional 610,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 268,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,868,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EMB traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.94. The stock had a trading volume of 500,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,482,226. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.48. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.35 and a 12-month high of $110.54.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.382 dividend. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

