1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $399,000 in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 276.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,274,216. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -165.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

In related news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

