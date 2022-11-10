1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,995 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.3% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 381,674 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $21,316,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,765 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $3.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,955,311. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $85.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.75.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.78.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.