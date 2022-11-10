1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,146 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 6.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 563,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,919,000 after acquiring an additional 35,133 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 32.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 86.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $1,056,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 544,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,176,422.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $498,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,485,870.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $1,056,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 544,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,176,422.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $2,073,458 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

FHI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.70. 56,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.64. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Federated Hermes from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

