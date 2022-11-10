1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $81,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $101,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 271.7% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $49.60. 81,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,115,132. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.30. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.29.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

