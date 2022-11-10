1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,612 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 48.5% during the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 27.6% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 2.4% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX traded up $12.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.02. 527,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,564,818. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.11. The company has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,961,000 shares of company stock worth $109,645,500. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.43.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

