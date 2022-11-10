1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,406 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 58.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.7% during the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 361,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 14.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 10.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,253,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,228,000 after acquiring an additional 118,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GMRE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Global Medical REIT Stock Up 6.8 %

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

GMRE stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.57. 22,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.03 million, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $18.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 336.00%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.