1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,643 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.5% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $6,405,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $6,405,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,191 shares of company stock worth $40,107,731 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.84. 193,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,075,580. The stock has a market cap of $347.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.89 and a 200-day moving average of $160.03. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.73 and a one year high of $186.38.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chevron to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

