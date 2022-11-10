1,913 Shares in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Bought by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Alamo Group in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Alamo Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Alamo Group in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Alamo Group from $136.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Shares of ALG stock opened at $149.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.92. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $160.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

