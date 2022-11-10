20,291 Shares in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Acquired by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned 0.09% of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 81,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $698,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHF opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.59. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $8.53.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.