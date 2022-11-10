2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TWOU. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of 2U from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.45.
Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. 2U has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46. The company has a market cap of $521.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.00.
2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
