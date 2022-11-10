31,286 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Purchased by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 31,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.76. The stock had a trading volume of 209,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,797. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average is $42.03.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

