320,948 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 320,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,012,000. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 0.7% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.16. 157,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,852,529. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

