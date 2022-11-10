3,600 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Acquired by Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC

Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 120.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Realty Income by 63.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.69. 25,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,004,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.69 and its 200-day moving average is $66.66. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

