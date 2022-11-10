3,601 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Bought by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE PNC traded up $7.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.97. The stock had a trading volume of 43,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,342. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.41. The company has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

