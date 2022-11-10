39,684 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Purchased by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 39,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,440,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,390,000 after purchasing an additional 69,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15,929.2% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.35. 84,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,410,281. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.19.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

