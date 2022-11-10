3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DDD has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

3D Systems Stock Performance

Shares of DDD stock opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $29.48.

Insider Activity at 3D Systems

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). 3D Systems had a net margin of 39.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $68,076.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,383.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3D Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 33.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 35.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 232.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

