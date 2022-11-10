3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,401,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,852,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,785 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,169,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,365,162,000 after buying an additional 191,982 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.93.

3M Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $123.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.46. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The firm has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,319,395 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

