44,462 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Bought by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,000. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for approximately 1.4% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,351,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,485 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412,851 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,380,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,605,000 after acquiring an additional 608,072 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,450,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,878,000 after acquiring an additional 174,908 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 32.9% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,225,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

RY stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.67. 32,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,391. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The stock has a market cap of $135.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.32 and its 200 day moving average is $96.38.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

