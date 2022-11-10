4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) PT Raised to $11.00

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $10.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.46% from the company’s previous close.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Up 6.4 %
Shares of FDMT opened at $8.63 on Thursday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $279.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.46.
4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.09). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 3,583.87%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics
About 4D Molecular Therapeutics
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT)
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.