4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) PT Raised to $11.00

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $10.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.46% from the company’s previous close.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of FDMT opened at $8.63 on Thursday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $279.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.46.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.09). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 3,583.87%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after acquiring an additional 548,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,519,000 after acquiring an additional 229,711 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 274,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 197,504 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 190,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 261,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 129,333 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Further Reading

