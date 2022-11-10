5,326 Shares in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Acquired by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LQDH. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,221,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,336,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LQDH traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.07. 75,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,559. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.37 and a 52-week high of $96.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.53.

