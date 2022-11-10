5,449 Shares in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Acquired by Unionview LLC

Unionview LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Unionview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,499,000 after buying an additional 108,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,615,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,982,000 after purchasing an additional 294,926 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,395,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,038,000 after purchasing an additional 370,088 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 996,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,286,000 after purchasing an additional 444,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 549,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,426,000 after purchasing an additional 66,709 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

SUB stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.31. The company had a trading volume of 46,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,222. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.45 and a 52 week high of $107.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.99.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

