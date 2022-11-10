6,203 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Purchased by Unionview LLC

Unionview LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,026,000 after buying an additional 3,069,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 464.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,200,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,315,000 after buying an additional 2,633,660 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,076,000 after buying an additional 2,230,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,697,000 after buying an additional 1,527,597 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU traded up $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.40. 269,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,315,693. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average of $49.79.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

