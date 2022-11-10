6,337 Shares in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Bought by Hikari Tsushin Inc.

Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,337 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AMETEK stock traded up $4.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,757. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.07.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital cut their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

