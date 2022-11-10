7,945 Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Acquired by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 699.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 5.6 %

XRAY traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.35. The company had a trading volume of 94,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.62. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.