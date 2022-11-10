7Pixels Self Reported Market Cap Hits $79.20 Million (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. 7Pixels has a market capitalization of $79.20 million and $26,077.21 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 7Pixels has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One 7Pixels token can currently be purchased for about $4.89 or 0.00028185 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 7Pixels alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.18 or 0.00576891 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,218.08 or 0.30049340 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000326 BTC.

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels launched on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 4.97934262 USD and is down -3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $26,369.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 7Pixels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 7Pixels and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.