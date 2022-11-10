81,885 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 81,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQT. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of EQT by 40.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in EQT by 32.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in EQT by 3.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in EQT by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 322,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $40.84 on Thursday. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on EQT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. PETERS & COMPAN reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of EQT to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

