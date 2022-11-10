86,355 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Bought by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 205.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $34.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average of $35.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

