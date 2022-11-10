AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 342,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,699 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $52,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 162.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after buying an additional 4,206,711 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AbbVie by 37.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,414,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,462,000 after buying an additional 1,433,324 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.61.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $148.95. 71,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,329,502. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.01 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.76. The stock has a market cap of $263.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.