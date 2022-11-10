Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.58 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on ACHC. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.00.

Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $2.83 on Thursday, reaching $84.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $86.75. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.28.

In other news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $412,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,092,359.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,751,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,792,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,490,000 after purchasing an additional 194,879 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 5,209.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 95,444 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 233.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 118,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 83,093 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,429,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,408,000 after acquiring an additional 69,730 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

