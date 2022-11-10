Acala Token Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.41 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000721 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a market cap of $66.19 million and $3.41 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Acala Token has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17,345.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009059 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006395 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00046619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00041557 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00023940 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005668 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00242126 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 529,283,333 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 529,283,333 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.12101538 USD and is down -9.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $3,885,222.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.