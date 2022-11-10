ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94-1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion. ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.10 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

Shares of ACCO stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.64. 327,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,928. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $531.63 million, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.90%.

Insider Transactions at ACCO Brands

In other ACCO Brands news, CEO Boris Elisman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $51,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,418,710.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACCO Brands

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Further Reading

