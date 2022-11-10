ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion. ACCO Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.05-1.10 EPS.

ACCO Brands Stock Up 8.3 %

ACCO stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 327,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,928. The company has a market capitalization of $531.63 million, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.15 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACCO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Boris Elisman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,418,710.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,131,000 after acquiring an additional 92,697 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,444,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,555,000 after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,706 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 17.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,701,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 247,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,357,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 93,283 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Stories

