Ace Cash Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $120.98 Million (ACEC)

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 9th. Ace Cash has a total market cap of $120.98 million and $4,503.82 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ace Cash has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ace Cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00003648 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ace Cash

Ace Cash’s genesis date was November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ace Cash is acecapital.io. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ace Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.66158917 USD and is up 9.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,486.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ace Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ace Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

