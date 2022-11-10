Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.50

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.50 and last traded at $43.36, with a volume of 1421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ATGE. TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 2.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $354.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $1,319,447.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 319,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,813,277.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $1,319,447.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 319,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,813,277.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $99,164.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,379.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adtalem Global Education

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 18.2% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 6.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 5.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Articles

