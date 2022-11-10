Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 20,272 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 230.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the second quarter worth $164,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of MC stock opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.40. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $72.37.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group cut Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.