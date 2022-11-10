Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,782,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 6,290.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,488 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aflac by 21,537.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,314,000 after buying an additional 592,287 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at $25,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

Aflac Stock Down 0.7 %

AFL opened at $67.52 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $68.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.85. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

