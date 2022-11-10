Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968,893 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 84,002 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 77.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 8.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,396 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Price Performance

KMF stock opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

